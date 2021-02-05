Advertisement

Vermont man identified as skier who died in avalanche

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department says a Vermont man has been identified as the backcountry skier who died following an avalanche on Mount Washington.

Fifty-four-year-old Ian Forgays, of Lincoln, Vermont, was reported missing by his friends Tuesday night. His vehicle was found Wednesday morning in the snow-filled Ammonoosuc Ravine parking lot. Rescuers hiked up into the ravine, despite potential avalanche danger, in an effort to find him.

They detected an avalanche beacon tracking device signal after several hours and dug through 13 feet of packed snow and debris before they found the body of Forgays.

Related Story:

Body of skier recovered after Mount Washington avalanche

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Kenneth Bailey Jr.
High-risk sex offender to be released Friday
Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
10% of Vermonters vaccinated; Inter-school sports begin Feb. 12
Barton bank robbery suspect
Armed robbery at Barton bank
In a lawsuit, Gregory Bombard (left) claims the Constitution protects his right to "flip off"...
Vt. man’s lawsuit claims giving cop the finger protected by Constitution

Latest News

Fun things to do this Saturday
What to do Saturday, Feb. 6
What to do Saturday, Feb. 6
Vt. data breach damage control to cost upwards of $7M
Vt. data breach damage control to cost upwards of $7M
Police reform
Police reform continues to be major topic at Burlington mayoral debates
Police reform
Police reform continues to be major topic at Burlington mayoral debates