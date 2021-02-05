BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Weekend everyone! The every other day pattern of small storm systems will continue awhile longer.

A frontal system will continue to move across the Northeast this evening, with a few more snow showers. Temperatures tonight will be falling into the upper teens and low 20s.

There may be a few, lingering flurries on Saturday, otherwise it will be a mostly cloudy start to the weekend with just a few, sunny breaks.

Sunday, another clipper will move through with another trace to 3″ of snow accumulation.

Then Monday, we get another break, but then this next fast moving system will move through on Tuesday with another round of light snow. We may see some lingering snow showers and flurries Wednesday.

There will be more light snow arriving for the end of the week on Friday.

