Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Weekend everyone! The every other day pattern of small storm systems will continue awhile longer.

A frontal system will continue to move across the Northeast this evening, with a few more snow showers. Temperatures tonight will be falling into the upper teens and low 20s.

There may be a few, lingering flurries on Saturday, otherwise it will be a mostly cloudy start to the weekend with just a few, sunny breaks.

Sunday, another clipper will move through with another trace to 3″ of snow accumulation.

Then Monday, we get another break, but then this next fast moving system will move through on Tuesday with another round of light snow. We may see some lingering snow showers and flurries Wednesday.

There will be more light snow arriving for the end of the week on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont man identified as skier who died in avalanche
Kenneth Bailey Jr.
High-risk sex offender to be released Friday
Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
10% of Vermonters vaccinated; Inter-school sports begin Feb. 12
Barton bank robbery suspect
Armed robbery at Barton bank
In a lawsuit, Gregory Bombard (left) claims the Constitution protects his right to "flip off"...
Vt. man’s lawsuit claims giving cop the finger protected by Constitution

Latest News

Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Late Night Weather Forecast
Late Night Weather Forecast
Gary has your latest forecast
Morning Weather Webcast