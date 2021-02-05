BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! What a week of weather it has been, starting with that sub-zero morning on Monday, then followed by that long-duration snow storm during the middle of the week. And now we will end up this work week with more weather action, but nothing too serious.

A frontal system will be moving through today with a few snow showers, first during the morning hours, when it could mix with some rain drops, and then again later in the evening when a band of snow showers moves through from west to east. All in all, we are looking at just a trace to 2 or 3 inches of new snow, mainly in the higher elevations, by the end of the day. Temperatures will be relatively mild with highs getting into the mid/upper 30s.

There may be a few, lingering flurries on Saturday, otherwise it will be a mostly cloudy start to the weekend with just a few, sunny breaks.

Another fast-moving batch of snow showers will move through on Sunday with, again, just a light coating of snow.

We’ll get a break from the active weather on Monday with partly sunny skies. Then, we will go right back at it again on Tuesday with yet another clipper system moving through with a round of light snow. A few flurries may linger into Wednesday & Thursday.

Continue to take it easy on the roads over the next few days with all these psersistent snow showers. Have a great weekend! -Gary

