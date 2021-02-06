New Hampshire debates deadly force by police, civilians

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Police would face new restrictions on the use of deadly force, rubber bullets and tear gas under a pair of bills being debated in New Hampshire, while other measures would expand such authority for private citizens.

A House committee heard testimony Friday on a bill that remove language from current law that allows police to use deadly force to make an arrest in some circumstances. Lawmakers also considered a measure to ban police from using rubber bullets and tear gas, along with three bills that would expand the circumstances under which civilians could use deadly force.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.