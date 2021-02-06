Advertisement

New Hampshire debates deadly force by police, civilians

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Police would face new restrictions on the use of deadly force, rubber bullets and tear gas under a pair of bills being debated in New Hampshire, while other measures would expand such authority for private citizens.

A House committee heard testimony Friday on a bill that remove language from current law that allows police to use deadly force to make an arrest in some circumstances. Lawmakers also considered a measure to ban police from using rubber bullets and tear gas, along with three bills that would expand the circumstances under which civilians could use deadly force.

