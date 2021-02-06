UVM Board Approves Tuition Freeze for Third Consecutive Year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

The University of Vermont’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously Friday to approve President Suresh Garimella’s proposal to freeze tuition for the coming academic year. It will be the third consecutive year tuition levels have remained the same.

The board also approved Garimella’s recommendations to reduce the student comprehensive fee by 2.2% and to freeze next year’s room and board charges to their current rates. Over the past eight years, the average increase in room and board has been 3.2% annually.

Other board actions include the authorization to resume work on the university’s multipurpose center. Construction on the project was halted in March 2020 in accordance with Governor Scott’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order. The construction pause was extended when, due to financial uncertainty posed by the pandemic, the board deferred a bond issuance necessary for completion of the full project.

Following the recent completion of a review of the original project schedule and renegotiation of construction contracts by the university, the board Friday approved resumption of work, with re-ordered sequencing. This next phase of construction will focus on enhancement of health and wellness facilities to benefit the entire student body, as well as continued improvements to Gutterson Fieldhouse.

When work on this new phase nears completion, the board will again evaluate timing for the bond issuance necessary to complete the Tarrant Center, which is the last phase of the multipurpose center project originally approved in October 2018.

The board also approved two new programs; a Doctorate in Occupational Therapy (OTD) in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences; and a Bachelor of Science in Community-Centered Design to be offered by the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. In addition, the board approved the termination of the Master of Science in Bioengineering offered by the Graduate School.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.