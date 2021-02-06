Landmark covered bridge collapses from fire damage

TROY, Vt. (WCAX) - A more than century-old covered bridge has crumbled into the Missisquoi River.

Police say a snowmobile caught fire on the River Road Covered Bridge just after 11 Saturday morning. They say an investigation revealed a group of snowmobilers were crossing the bridge when one broke down and caught fire. The operator tried to put it out with snow, but the fire continued to grow out of control. Eventually, the bridge’s wooden frame caught fire, too.

The damage destabilized the bridge. Mark Rappold caught the collapse on camera.

The lattice truss-style bridge was built in 1910. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.

The River Road Covered Bridge carries Veilleux Road across the Missisquoi River. It’s the only route to cross the river for miles. Police say the pieces will have to be removed by heavy equipment at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.