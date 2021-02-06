Watermain break at old YMCA building in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A watermain break at the old YMCA building on College Street in Burlington floods surrounding areas.

It happened at 266 College Street Friday afternoon. The Department of Public Works (DPW) say, a fire service valve inside the building was inoperable and flooded the basement.

DPW says they had to shutoff the main water valves on College Street, to pump water out of the basement and locate the fire service break.

The water main value is back up and running.

