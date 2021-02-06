Advertisement

What to do Saturday, Feb. 6

By Kayla Martin
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Saturday.

We have an event that will be a walk in the park, literally. Point au Roche State Park has set up a Valentine’s Themed Scavenger Hunt. It will be up to you and your family to find all the heart shapes scattered throughout the area. The event is free and will start at 10 a.m.

If you’re looking for something you can really dive into, why not sign up for the Penguin Plunge?

This program supports the Special Olympics of Vermont, and it kicks off this Saturday. A special celebration will be held on Church Street with tents lining the streets. You can play games like trivia, and bingo. If you hit bingo you can turn your board in for a prize. The event goes from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For those who sign up for the penguin plunge, you’ll get special discounts at Church Street stores and be entered into the running for a prize worth up to $75.

Later in the day Saturday there will be a free snowshoeing event for families. The Clinton County Youth Bureau will be hosting the event at Grove Field in Jay from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event is entirely free so even the equipment will be provided. That being said you must register before showing up.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont man identified as skier who died in avalanche
Kenneth Bailey Jr.
High-risk sex offender to be released Friday
Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
10% of Vermonters vaccinated; Inter-school sports begin Feb. 12
Barton bank robbery suspect
Armed robbery at Barton bank
In a lawsuit, Gregory Bombard (left) claims the Constitution protects his right to "flip off"...
Vt. man’s lawsuit claims giving cop the finger protected by Constitution

Latest News

What to do Saturday, Feb. 6
Vt. data breach damage control to cost upwards of $7M
Vt. data breach damage control to cost upwards of $7M
Police reform
Police reform continues to be major topic at Burlington mayoral debates
Police reform
Police reform continues to be major topic at Burlington mayoral debates