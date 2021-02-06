What to do Saturday, Feb. 6

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Saturday.

We have an event that will be a walk in the park, literally. Point au Roche State Park has set up a Valentine’s Themed Scavenger Hunt. It will be up to you and your family to find all the heart shapes scattered throughout the area. The event is free and will start at 10 a.m.

If you’re looking for something you can really dive into, why not sign up for the Penguin Plunge?

This program supports the Special Olympics of Vermont, and it kicks off this Saturday. A special celebration will be held on Church Street with tents lining the streets. You can play games like trivia, and bingo. If you hit bingo you can turn your board in for a prize. The event goes from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For those who sign up for the penguin plunge, you’ll get special discounts at Church Street stores and be entered into the running for a prize worth up to $75.

Later in the day Saturday there will be a free snowshoeing event for families. The Clinton County Youth Bureau will be hosting the event at Grove Field in Jay from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event is entirely free so even the equipment will be provided. That being said you must register before showing up.

