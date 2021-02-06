BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be a fairly quiet day for most of the region with a few snow showers, but lake effect snow could bring 5 to 10 inches of snow for St. Lawrence County, New York. Highs today will be in the upper 20s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and colder than last night. A coastal storm will then clip us on Sunday, with light to perhaps moderate snow at times. Accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible by evening, with locally 4 or 5 inches at the summits.

Monday will be a quiet day, and colder, with highs around 20 degrees. A clipper will bring light snow Tuesday, with only an inch or so accumulation expected. Wednesday and Thursday will be fair but on the cold side. Friday could potentially bring a bigger storm with accumulating snow, and perhaps some sleet. We’ll keep you updated on that through the week.

