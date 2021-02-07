Advertisement

$3.35M going to cancer research at Dartmouth-Hitchcock

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - Three new gifts totaling $3.35 million will go toward cancer immunotherapy research and teaching at a New Hampshire cancer center.

The funds will help accelerate the development of multiple, promising, next-generation immunotherapies, which harness a patient’s own immune system, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Norris Cotton Cancer Center. Steven Leach, center director, says the drugs take the brakes off the immune system and allow it to recognize, treat and cure a cancer, just as it would an infection.

