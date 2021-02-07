Advertisement

8-year-old boy with rare illness associated with COVID-19 returns home from hospital

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – Eight-year-old Anthony Rodriguez Jr. recently got a warm welcome home after fighting for his life in the ICU.

He had been in Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital fighting against a rare illness associated with COVID-19 called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C.

His father Anthony Rodriguez said the entire family had COVID-19 in early December, but that they had mild symptoms and recovered.

But about five weeks later, his son suddenly came down with a fever.

“He started having bloodshot eyes, cracked lips, a little bit of vomiting,” Rodriguez said.

After about a week when they thought Anthony was getting better, Rodriguez’s wife happened to come across the symptoms of MIS-C.

“She read about MIS-C. We had this bad feeling – even though he was getting better – we had this bad feeling and rushed him to the hospital,” Rodriguez said. “They did tell us he was suffering from septic shock and he was having heart failure.”

His parents said Anthony has no underlying conditions.

He went through days of different treatments at the hospital until one finally worked.

Doctors say even the symptoms can vary in this rare inflammatory condition.

North Hollywood pediatrician Dr. Joel Warsh, who wasn’t involved in treating Anthony, said parents have called him very worried about what to look for.

“We’re seeing fever that lasts for several days. Vomiting, diarrhea, stomachaches, skin rashes, feeling tired, fast heartbeat, red eyes, swelling,” Warsh said.

He said it’s still unclear why some kids get the illness and others don’t.

Rodriguez said he believes sharing his story could help save a child suffering from MIS-C.

Anthony is expected to make a full recovery. There have been about 40 reported cases of MIS-C at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2021 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Fatal snowmobiling accident
Troy, Vermont
Landmark covered bridge collapses from fire damage
On Saturday, 50 New Americans in the Champlain Valley got their first dose of the COVID-19...
Vt. Health Dept. vaccinating New American families
The Vermont Parent Child Center Network is the next organization to benefit from Sanders’s...
Sen. Bernie Sanders donates $100,000 of mitten meme money to local organization
FILE
NH man who “chugged” wine during Capitol riot charged

Latest News

Troy
Troy residents react to the loss of iconic covered bridge
Burlington
Downsizing Super Bowl Sunday celebrations
The $1.9 trillion bill includes aid for small businesses struggling to stay afloat and families...
Biden administration says its COVID-19 relief package will get people back to work
Any discussions held with the parents will not result in a change to the Black History Month...
Utah parents drop Black history curriculum opt out request
Brady's seventh Super Bowl win gives him more than any franchise in NFL history. He also won...
Tom Brady, Buccaneers win Super Bowl 55