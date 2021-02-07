Burlington City Councilors confident the CityPlace settlement will pass

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council will get the final say on whether the settlement between the city and CityPlace developers moves forward, and councilors say they’re confident it will.

Council will hear a presentation on Monday and will vote the following Monday on whether to accept or reject the deal.

The settlement demands the developers start CityPlace construction within the next two years. If they don’t, they’ll have to pay $3.2 million to reconnect Saint Paul and Pine Streets. If they do, the city will will cover the cost using tax increment funding, as originally planned.

Progressive councilor Brian Pine says he predicts council will have questions for developers, but he plans to vote in favor of the agreement.

“There’s consensus, I believe, that we need to move forward. I think that sentiment is widely shared,” Pine said. “The devil’s always in the detail so I think we need to get into some of those details and that’s what the work session will allow.”

Independent councilor and mayoral candidate Ali Dieng also plans to approve the deal to get the project moving. He says he believes there are several benefits to the community.

“One: it would bring so much needed great jobs in the region. In, even, the state and also the city of Burlington,” Dieng said. “Two: it will provide a lot of housing.”

WCAX News also reached out to other city councilors but couldn’t get a hold of them. The vote takes place Feb. 16.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.