Get cold for a good cause

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The local Penguin Plunge attracts thousands of people to Burlington’s waterfront every year, all to see people take an icy dip or take the plunge themselves. But this year, organizers are asking folks to do it on their own, and send them a video!

Saturday kicked off a six-week season during which Special Olympics Vermont is asking people to get outside and find their own way of getting cold for a good cause.

“You can do snowshoeing, you can do skiing, sort of any outdoor activity where you’re cold and/or wet. You can have someone dump a bucket of ice cold water on your head. You can do some snow angels outside. There are so many options you can do,” said Jay Nunn of Special Olympics Vermont.

Those select few who raise more than $1,500 dollars will be invited to participate in an in-person plunge on March 27 down by the waterfront. All this to support the right for anyone to be an athlete.

“It helps you to build confidence. It helps you to gain skills and how to work as a team and how to show respect for those who may not have as much skill or are struggling, and it shows you how to be a good teammate and help others,” said Bennett Townley, a Special Olympics athlete.

You can register online right now for a date to complete your plunge. Make sure you send in a video to be included in the live stream celebration on March 27!

