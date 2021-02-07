Gymnasts Fundraise for Breast and Ovarian Cancer Patients

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Regal Gymnastics in Essex hosts programs for kids all the way up through college athletes. On Saturday, some of their very best competed against other gymnasts from around the country...virtually.

Regal competed in the Pink Invitational, a contest usually held in Philly that brings teams from around the country together to raise money for HER, a charity that helps women affected by breast or ovarian cancer. Obviously, the event couldn’t be done in person this year, but the gymnasts at Regal stepped up and have raised more than $50,000! That’s more than any other gym in the country. The kids say it’s strange to do a virtual meet, but they were thrilled to be able to help.

“Yeah I think it’s pretty awesome,” said Chloe Daniels of Essex. “I think $57,000 is insane. I don’t know where it all came from but it’s so awesome that 100 of us can come together and raise that much money for this foundation.”

“It’s been really incredible,” added Ellie Quintin, also from Essex. “Our first goal was $10,000 and we really didn’t think we were gonna make it so here, sitting at $57,000 is really incredible. It really just shows what we can do when we all work together.”

