Advertisement

Looking ahead: Week of Feb. 8

Looking ahead: Week of Feb. 8
Looking ahead: Week of Feb. 8
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time to take a look ahead at some stories we’re keeping on our radar for this upcoming week.

Looking ahead to Monday the Burlington City Council will question developers about a settlement agreement with the Cityplace project.

Counselors are also set to vote on Mayor Miro Weinberger’s Public Safety Plan. The council postponed the vote last week. They said that they needed more time.

The Mayor’s plan includes raising the cap on the number of officers from 74 to 84. In addition to adding four community service officers and a Community service Liason to help officers with cases involving people who have an opioid use disorder.

Looking ahead to this Thursday is the Stepping Out For Your Heart Fundraiser hosted by The Foundation of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.

In a normal year you would see a sea of red attire to raise awareness and support for heart health, but this year all events will be done virtually. That includes yoga, cooking classes, keynote speakers, and more.

The money raised will benefit CVPH’s Heart Center and the care of cardiology patients here in our region. If you have any questions feel free to reach out to Michelle Senecal with any questions. (518) 314-3359 or email her: msenecal@cvph.org.

Looking ahead to this Friday Burlington City Arts will be opening their Winter/Spring Exhibitions. The doors will open at noon. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Fatal snowmobiling accident
Troy, Vermont
Landmark covered bridge collapses from fire damage
On Saturday, 50 New Americans in the Champlain Valley got their first dose of the COVID-19...
Vt. Health Dept. vaccinating New American families
The Vermont Parent Child Center Network is the next organization to benefit from Sanders’s...
Sen. Bernie Sanders donates $100,000 of mitten meme money to local organization
FILE
NH man who “chugged” wine during Capitol riot charged

Latest News

Troy
Troy residents react to the loss of iconic covered bridge
Burlington
Downsizing Super Bowl Sunday celebrations
The Sen. Bernie Sanders sculpture is one of nine that local artists scattered around the Onion...
Local artists sculpt Sen. Bernie Sanders snowman in Winooski
The Sen. Bernie Sanders sculpture is one of nine that local artists scattered around the Onion...
Local artists sculpt Sen. Bernie Sanders snowman in Winooski
Paul Christiance, 64, of St. Albans
Police investigating St. Albans man for sexual harassment