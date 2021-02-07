Looking ahead: Week of Feb. 8

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time to take a look ahead at some stories we’re keeping on our radar for this upcoming week.

Looking ahead to Monday the Burlington City Council will question developers about a settlement agreement with the Cityplace project.

Counselors are also set to vote on Mayor Miro Weinberger’s Public Safety Plan. The council postponed the vote last week. They said that they needed more time.

The Mayor’s plan includes raising the cap on the number of officers from 74 to 84. In addition to adding four community service officers and a Community service Liason to help officers with cases involving people who have an opioid use disorder.

Looking ahead to this Thursday is the Stepping Out For Your Heart Fundraiser hosted by The Foundation of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.

In a normal year you would see a sea of red attire to raise awareness and support for heart health, but this year all events will be done virtually. That includes yoga, cooking classes, keynote speakers, and more.

The money raised will benefit CVPH’s Heart Center and the care of cardiology patients here in our region. If you have any questions feel free to reach out to Michelle Senecal with any questions. (518) 314-3359 or email her: msenecal@cvph.org.

Looking ahead to this Friday Burlington City Arts will be opening their Winter/Spring Exhibitions. The doors will open at noon. Click here to learn more.

