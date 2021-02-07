Advertisement

N.H. arts awards includes special category because of pandemic

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A special category in this year’s Governor’s Arts Awards will recognize innovative solutions created during the coronavirus pandemic.

The New Hampshire State Council on the Arts is seeking nominations for the arts awards, which are given every other year. The innovative solutions category may include the development streaming programs; new partnerships or revenue streams; and creating new opportunities for individual artists. Five of these awards - one for each Executive Council district - will be awarded. Other award categories include arts education, arts in health; creative communities; leadership; folk heritage; individual arts champion; and a lifetime achievement award. The deadline for online nominations is April 16.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Fatal snowmobiling accident
Troy, Vermont
Landmark covered bridge collapses from fire damage
On Saturday, 50 New Americans in the Champlain Valley got their first dose of the COVID-19...
Vt. Health Dept. vaccinating New American families
The Vermont Parent Child Center Network is the next organization to benefit from Sanders’s...
Sen. Bernie Sanders donates $100,000 of mitten meme money to local organization
FILE
NH man who “chugged” wine during Capitol riot charged

Latest News

Troy
Troy residents react to the loss of iconic covered bridge
Burlington
Downsizing Super Bowl Sunday celebrations
The Sen. Bernie Sanders sculpture is one of nine that local artists scattered around the Onion...
Local artists sculpt Sen. Bernie Sanders snowman in Winooski
The Sen. Bernie Sanders sculpture is one of nine that local artists scattered around the Onion...
Local artists sculpt Sen. Bernie Sanders snowman in Winooski
Paul Christiance, 64, of St. Albans
Police investigating St. Albans man for sexual harassment