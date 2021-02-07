Advertisement

NH man who "chugged" wine during Capitol riot charged

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST
BOSTON (AP) - A New Hampshire man who admitted to storming the U.S. Capitol last month and chugging wine that he found in a lawmaker’s office is now facing federal criminal charges.

Keene resident Jason Riddle is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and theft of government property, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in the District of Columbia. In an interview last month with NBC 10 Boston, Riddle admitted to entering the Capitol and drinking wine he found in a lawmaker’s liquor cabinet. He criticized other members of the mob for committing acts of vandalism and violence.

