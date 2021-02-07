Advertisement

Plymouth State University offering climate studies degree

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - Plymouth State University has started a bachelor’s degree program in climate studies, the first institution in New Hampshire to do so.

Ann McClellan, the school’s vice resident of academic affairs, says high school and college-age students are increasingly taking an active role in doing something about climate change and its effects, yet there are very few college programs available to them that focus on climate studies. She said the climate studies program allows students to go deeper into climate science, while offering them flexibility to explore specific areas of interest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Fatal snowmobiling accident
Troy, Vermont
Landmark covered bridge collapses from fire damage
On Saturday, 50 New Americans in the Champlain Valley got their first dose of the COVID-19...
Vt. Health Dept. vaccinating New American families
The Vermont Parent Child Center Network is the next organization to benefit from Sanders’s...
Sen. Bernie Sanders donates $100,000 of mitten meme money to local organization
FILE
NH man who “chugged” wine during Capitol riot charged

Latest News

Troy
Troy residents react to the loss of iconic covered bridge
Burlington
Downsizing Super Bowl Sunday celebrations
The Sen. Bernie Sanders sculpture is one of nine that local artists scattered around the Onion...
Local artists sculpt Sen. Bernie Sanders snowman in Winooski
The Sen. Bernie Sanders sculpture is one of nine that local artists scattered around the Onion...
Local artists sculpt Sen. Bernie Sanders snowman in Winooski
Paul Christiance, 64, of St. Albans
Police investigating St. Albans man for sexual harassment