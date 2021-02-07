Advertisement

Ready-to-eat dips, salads recalled just before Super Bowl

Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food...
Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food Evolution may not be safe to eat.(USDA via CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Just before millions of Americans are planning to snack in front of their TV’s for the big game Sunday, the USDA is issuing a major recall.

Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food Evolution may not be safe to eat.

The USDA’s Food and Safety Inspection Service reported Friday that three specific product lines were not properly inspected.

The taco dip in 18- and 31-ounce sizes is being recalled and should be thrown away or returned to the store.

In addition, the 8-ounce package of German-style potato salad with bacon is also on the list for the recall.

The USDA says this also applies to the 7-ounce tri-colored Italian style rotini pasta salad with salami.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses or adverse reactions because of these products.

Consumers with questions can call 818-837-7600.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy, Vermont
Landmark covered bridge collapses from fire damage
File photo
Vermont man identified as skier who died in avalanche
FILE
DEVELOPING: Fatal snowmobiling accident
The Vermont Department of Labor in Montpelier.
Vt. data breach damage control to cost upwards of $7M
Norwich University in Northfield has reported at least 70 COVID cases among students.
17 Norwich University students disciplined for quarantine violations

Latest News

What to do Sunday, Feb. 8
Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden ending deals with Central America restricting asylum
In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader,...
Iran: US must lift sanctions before it lives up to nuke deal
The riot was the latest disturbance over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and...
Inmates attacked correctional officer, set fires in disturbance at St. Louis jail