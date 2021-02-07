Schools in Vt. and N.H. hope to have merger plans done by spring

CANAAN, Vt. (AP) - Schools in northeastern Vermont and northern New Hampshire are finalizing plans to create what organizers hope will become the third interstate school district between the two states.

A committee of educators from Canaan, Vermont, and Colebrook, New Hampshire, has been working for two years on the plan that would help both communities deal with dwindling student-age populations and a lack of resources by joining forces and creating a single district from communities on both sides of the Connecticut River. The proposed district now a name, the Northern Borders Interstate School District. If officials in the two states approve, the proposal could be before voters later this year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.