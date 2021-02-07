Advertisement

Schools in Vt. and N.H. hope to have merger plans done by spring

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANAAN, Vt. (AP) - Schools in northeastern Vermont and northern New Hampshire are finalizing plans to create what organizers hope will become the third interstate school district between the two states.

A committee of educators from Canaan, Vermont, and Colebrook, New Hampshire, has been working for two years on the plan that would help both communities deal with dwindling student-age populations and a lack of resources by joining forces and creating a single district from communities on both sides of the Connecticut River. The proposed district now a name, the Northern Borders Interstate School District. If officials in the two states approve, the proposal could be before voters later this year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Fatal snowmobiling accident
Troy, Vermont
Landmark covered bridge collapses from fire damage
On Saturday, 50 New Americans in the Champlain Valley got their first dose of the COVID-19...
Vt. Health Dept. vaccinating New American families
The Vermont Parent Child Center Network is the next organization to benefit from Sanders’s...
Sen. Bernie Sanders donates $100,000 of mitten meme money to local organization
FILE
NH man who “chugged” wine during Capitol riot charged

Latest News

Troy
Troy residents react to the loss of iconic covered bridge
Burlington
Downsizing Super Bowl Sunday celebrations
The Sen. Bernie Sanders sculpture is one of nine that local artists scattered around the Onion...
Local artists sculpt Sen. Bernie Sanders snowman in Winooski
The Sen. Bernie Sanders sculpture is one of nine that local artists scattered around the Onion...
Local artists sculpt Sen. Bernie Sanders snowman in Winooski
Paul Christiance, 64, of St. Albans
Police investigating St. Albans man for sexual harassment