Advertisement

Sen. Bernie Sanders donates $100,000 of mitten meme money to local organization

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders’s meme madness is putting more money in Vermonters’ pockets!

The Vermont Parent Child Center Network is the next organization to benefit from Sanders’s mitten merchandise. Sanders is donating a portion of the sales to the network amounting to $100,000.

“It is incredible to be appreciated and known for what we do for families. Bernie gets what Vermonters need and will do whatever he can to get help to the people. He turned a silly meme into millions of dollars for Vermonters. This money will support Vermont’s most vulnerable families directly,” said Donna Bailey, co-chair of the network.

The money will be distributed evenly amongst its 15 community agencies. VtPCCN is the hub of early childhood and young family services across the state. All funds will go directly to help young families struggling with basic needs; housing and shelter costs, food, needs for children, family activities, etc.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy, Vermont
Landmark covered bridge collapses from fire damage
File photo
Vermont man identified as skier who died in avalanche
FILE
DEVELOPING: Fatal snowmobiling accident
The Vermont Department of Labor in Montpelier.
Vt. data breach damage control to cost upwards of $7M
Norwich University in Northfield has reported at least 70 COVID cases among students.
17 Norwich University students disciplined for quarantine violations

Latest News

What to do Sunday, Feb. 8
Saturday kicked off a six-week season during which Special Olympics Vermont is asking people to...
Get cold for a good cause
On Saturday, 50 New Americans in the Champlain Valley got their first dose of the COVID-19...
Vt. Health Dept. vaccinating New American families
Penguin Plunge organizers say you can participate in this year's event by filming yourself...
Get cold for a good cause