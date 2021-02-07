Sen. Bernie Sanders donates $100,000 of mitten meme money to local organization

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders’s meme madness is putting more money in Vermonters’ pockets!

The Vermont Parent Child Center Network is the next organization to benefit from Sanders’s mitten merchandise. Sanders is donating a portion of the sales to the network amounting to $100,000.

“It is incredible to be appreciated and known for what we do for families. Bernie gets what Vermonters need and will do whatever he can to get help to the people. He turned a silly meme into millions of dollars for Vermonters. This money will support Vermont’s most vulnerable families directly,” said Donna Bailey, co-chair of the network.

The money will be distributed evenly amongst its 15 community agencies. VtPCCN is the hub of early childhood and young family services across the state. All funds will go directly to help young families struggling with basic needs; housing and shelter costs, food, needs for children, family activities, etc.

