Sierra Club awards local organizations for developing equitable transportation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Six Vermont organizations are being recognized for creating a clean and equitable transit system in their communities.

The groups are taking home the first ever Transit Equity Award by the Sierra Club.

The Pine Street Coalition, Migrant Justice and the Brattleboro Coalition for Active Transportation are among the recipients.

The Sierra Club says these groups show a commitment to broadening transportation access for low-income communities, rural areas, people of color and people with disabilities.

The Sierra Club is also recognizing Former Vermont Agency of Transportation Public Transit Manager Barbara Donovan who recently died of cancer.

“She had spent 30 plus years working in expanding transit access to people in, particularly, rural communities and people with disabilities so she was nominated by someone who works at the Center or Independent Living. She made sure the public transit system is connected with those with mobility impairments,” said Robb Kidd of the Sierra Club.

The Sierra Club also awarded Ross MacDonald, the current VTrans Public Transit Manager. MacDonald says the entire staff strives to continue Donovan’s legacy in Vermont.

