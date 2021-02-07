Vermont gets $26M in virus funding for public transportation

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The state of Vermont is getting more than $26 million in federal coronavirus relief spending to support to public transit across the state.

The state says the money from the the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act may be used to pay for 100% of public transit operations and vehicles. Most federal funds for public transit have a 20% or 50% non-federal funds match, usually paid by the state. The funding will allow the Agency of Transportation to temporarily reduce the state and local funds needed for statewide transit service. It will allow for more flexibility and resources to respond to the economic hardships and rebuilding costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

