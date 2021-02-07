Advertisement

Vermont gets $26M in virus funding for public transportation

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The state of Vermont is getting more than $26 million in federal coronavirus relief spending to support to public transit across the state.

The state says the money from the the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act may be used to pay for 100% of public transit operations and vehicles. Most federal funds for public transit have a 20% or 50% non-federal funds match, usually paid by the state. The funding will allow the Agency of Transportation to temporarily reduce the state and local funds needed for statewide transit service. It will allow for more flexibility and resources to respond to the economic hardships and rebuilding costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Fatal snowmobiling accident
Troy, Vermont
Landmark covered bridge collapses from fire damage
On Saturday, 50 New Americans in the Champlain Valley got their first dose of the COVID-19...
Vt. Health Dept. vaccinating New American families
The Vermont Parent Child Center Network is the next organization to benefit from Sanders’s...
Sen. Bernie Sanders donates $100,000 of mitten meme money to local organization
FILE
NH man who “chugged” wine during Capitol riot charged

Latest News

Troy
Troy residents react to the loss of iconic covered bridge
Burlington
Downsizing Super Bowl Sunday celebrations
The Sen. Bernie Sanders sculpture is one of nine that local artists scattered around the Onion...
Local artists sculpt Sen. Bernie Sanders snowman in Winooski
The Sen. Bernie Sanders sculpture is one of nine that local artists scattered around the Onion...
Local artists sculpt Sen. Bernie Sanders snowman in Winooski
Paul Christiance, 64, of St. Albans
Police investigating St. Albans man for sexual harassment