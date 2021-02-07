Advertisement

Vermont Law School gets grant for restorative justice center

Feb. 7, 2021
ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy says the Vermont Law School is getting a $3 million federal grant to continue running the National Center on Restorative Justice.

The Burlington Free Press reports that program was created in 2019 in partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice, l the University of Vermont and the University of San Diego, to educate future generations of juvenile and criminal justice professionals with alternative approaches to the criminal justice system. Vermont Law School is the first school in the country to host the center. It offers a degree program, summer institute and creates education opportunities for incarcerated people.

