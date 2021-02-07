Advertisement

What to do Sunday, Feb. 7

By Kayla Martin
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Sunday.

The Echo Leahy Center in Burlington is hosting a Sensory-Friendly Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Families with Sensory-Processing Differences will be able to attend for free. Adjustments for this block will include adjusted lights and Sounds. The museum will also be closed to the general public to create a calming environment. These families will also have access to sensory backpacks filled with sensory devices.

You must register for the event before showing up.

Adirondack Mountain Club is hosting an event that will get you outside, Advanced Map & Compass Winter Bushwhack.

This extended hike will take you through the Haystack Mountain Trailhead. It’s an all-day event from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. This event is meant to put your navigational skills to the test.

If you’re looking for a less strenuous event, why not check out the Winterfest at UVM?

The Dudley H. Davis Student will be filled with crafts, live music, snacks karaoke, and more. The event starts at 7 p.m.

That wraps up what we have for you to do this Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Fatal snowmobiling accident
Troy, Vermont
Landmark covered bridge collapses from fire damage
On Saturday, 50 New Americans in the Champlain Valley got their first dose of the COVID-19...
Vt. Health Dept. vaccinating New American families
The Vermont Parent Child Center Network is the next organization to benefit from Sanders’s...
Sen. Bernie Sanders donates $100,000 of mitten meme money to local organization
FILE
NH man who “chugged” wine during Capitol riot charged

Latest News

Troy
Troy residents react to the loss of iconic covered bridge
Burlington
Downsizing Super Bowl Sunday celebrations
The Sen. Bernie Sanders sculpture is one of nine that local artists scattered around the Onion...
Local artists sculpt Sen. Bernie Sanders snowman in Winooski
The Sen. Bernie Sanders sculpture is one of nine that local artists scattered around the Onion...
Local artists sculpt Sen. Bernie Sanders snowman in Winooski
Paul Christiance, 64, of St. Albans
Police investigating St. Albans man for sexual harassment