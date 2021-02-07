What to do Sunday, Feb. 7

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Sunday.

The Echo Leahy Center in Burlington is hosting a Sensory-Friendly Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Families with Sensory-Processing Differences will be able to attend for free. Adjustments for this block will include adjusted lights and Sounds. The museum will also be closed to the general public to create a calming environment. These families will also have access to sensory backpacks filled with sensory devices.

You must register for the event before showing up.

Adirondack Mountain Club is hosting an event that will get you outside, Advanced Map & Compass Winter Bushwhack.

This extended hike will take you through the Haystack Mountain Trailhead. It’s an all-day event from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. This event is meant to put your navigational skills to the test.

If you’re looking for a less strenuous event, why not check out the Winterfest at UVM?

The Dudley H. Davis Student will be filled with crafts, live music, snacks karaoke, and more. The event starts at 7 p.m.

