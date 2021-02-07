Advertisement

Where to go to find help if you have a gambling problem?

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Super Bowl Sunday is here and it’s one of the most heavily bet-on sports events around the world.

For some, a bet here or there may not be an issue, but those who have a gambling problem can now get counseling through the Howard Center. It’s all made possible by the new money from the State’s 2021 Budget.

The Vermont Lottery Commission understands that people with gambling problems may not have money for treatment, so they’ll pay for it.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Fatal snowmobiling accident
Troy, Vermont
Landmark covered bridge collapses from fire damage
On Saturday, 50 New Americans in the Champlain Valley got their first dose of the COVID-19...
Vt. Health Dept. vaccinating New American families
The Vermont Parent Child Center Network is the next organization to benefit from Sanders’s...
Sen. Bernie Sanders donates $100,000 of mitten meme money to local organization
FILE
NH man who “chugged” wine during Capitol riot charged

Latest News

Troy
Troy residents react to the loss of iconic covered bridge
Burlington
Downsizing Super Bowl Sunday celebrations
The Sen. Bernie Sanders sculpture is one of nine that local artists scattered around the Onion...
Local artists sculpt Sen. Bernie Sanders snowman in Winooski
The Sen. Bernie Sanders sculpture is one of nine that local artists scattered around the Onion...
Local artists sculpt Sen. Bernie Sanders snowman in Winooski
Paul Christiance, 64, of St. Albans
Police investigating St. Albans man for sexual harassment