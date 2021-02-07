Where to go to find help if you have a gambling problem?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Super Bowl Sunday is here and it’s one of the most heavily bet-on sports events around the world.

For some, a bet here or there may not be an issue, but those who have a gambling problem can now get counseling through the Howard Center. It’s all made possible by the new money from the State’s 2021 Budget.

The Vermont Lottery Commission understands that people with gambling problems may not have money for treatment, so they’ll pay for it.

