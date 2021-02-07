Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Light snow will overspread the region this afternoon as a coastal storm barely clips us. A trough to our west, however, will bring a quick burst of snow showers early this evening...roughly between 6 and 8 PM, with a quick 1 to 3 inches accumulation expected. This activity will quickly move through this evening, followed by clearing skies and lows around zero tonight. Monday will be a fairly decent day, though cold, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper teens to low 20s.

A clipper will bring another 1 to 3 inches of snow on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be fair, with highs in the low 20s and lows in the single digits. A more significant system could bring moderate snow on Friday, so we’ll keep an eye on that. We’re also keeping an eye on a huge Arctic air mass in Canada, which could brush us with below-zero lows over the weekend. Saturday is shaping up to be blustery, with the chance for snow showers.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy, Vermont
Landmark covered bridge collapses from fire damage
File photo
Vermont man identified as skier who died in avalanche
FILE
DEVELOPING: Fatal snowmobiling accident
The Vermont Department of Labor in Montpelier.
Vt. data breach damage control to cost upwards of $7M
Norwich University in Northfield has reported at least 70 COVID cases among students.
17 Norwich University students disciplined for quarantine violations

Latest News

Dave has the full forecast coming up
Morning weather webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Saturday 2/6/2021
Saturday Evening Weather Webcast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast