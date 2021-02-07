BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Light snow will overspread the region this afternoon as a coastal storm barely clips us. A trough to our west, however, will bring a quick burst of snow showers early this evening...roughly between 6 and 8 PM, with a quick 1 to 3 inches accumulation expected. This activity will quickly move through this evening, followed by clearing skies and lows around zero tonight. Monday will be a fairly decent day, though cold, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper teens to low 20s.

A clipper will bring another 1 to 3 inches of snow on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be fair, with highs in the low 20s and lows in the single digits. A more significant system could bring moderate snow on Friday, so we’ll keep an eye on that. We’re also keeping an eye on a huge Arctic air mass in Canada, which could brush us with below-zero lows over the weekend. Saturday is shaping up to be blustery, with the chance for snow showers.

