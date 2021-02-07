Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A coastal storm will just clip our region on Sunday, with light to moderate snow, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. 1 to 3 inches accumulation is possible, with locally up to 5 inches possible at the summits. Highs will be in the upper 20s. Monday will be fair and a touch on the cold side, with highs around 20 degrees.

A clipper system will bring another round of snow on Tuesday. The snow is expected to be light to moderate, with another 1 to 3 inches accumulation possible. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and cold, with highs in the upper teens to low 20s, and lows a few degrees either side of zero.

A more significant storm could impact us on Friday, with a moderate snowfall expected. The snow may mix with sleet. Stay tuned. Snow showers are expected Saturday. We’re also keeping an eye on a big Arctic air mass in Canada, which will hit the Upper Midwest with low temperatures in the 20s and 30s below zero. At this point, only the very outer fringes of it will affect our region (weekend lows just below zero), but we’ll keep you updated if anything changes.

