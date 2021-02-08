2 injured in New Hampshire apartment house fire

RAYMOND, N.H. (AP) - Fire officials say two people have suffered injuries in a fire at a three-story apartment building in Raymond.

WMUR-TV reports fire crews responded to the fire on Route 27 at about 4:30 a.m. Monday.

The injuries were not life-threatening.

Officials say one person who was about to jump from the third floor was rescued by firefighters using a ladder truck.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

