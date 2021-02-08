2 injured in New Hampshire apartment house fire
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
RAYMOND, N.H. (AP) - Fire officials say two people have suffered injuries in a fire at a three-story apartment building in Raymond.
WMUR-TV reports fire crews responded to the fire on Route 27 at about 4:30 a.m. Monday.
The injuries were not life-threatening.
Officials say one person who was about to jump from the third floor was rescued by firefighters using a ladder truck.
The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)