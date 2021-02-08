Advertisement

3 cruisers among 21 vehicles in Franconia Notch crashes

Some 21 vehicles were involved in crashes in Franconia Notch on Monday.
Some 21 vehicles were involved in crashes in Franconia Notch on Monday.(N.H. State Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) - Several crashes involving a total of 21 vehicles, including three police cruisers, led to the temporary closure of an ice- and snow-covered Franconia Notch Parkway in Lincoln.

Two state police cruisers and one liquor commission Division of Enforcement cruiser were struck while parked at the scene Monday morning.

One trooper was seated in one of the patrol cars and suffered minor injuries.

The southbound lane was shut down for two hours while authorities cleared the scene.

Some 21 vehicles were involved in crashes in Franconia Notch on Monday.
Some 21 vehicles were involved in crashes in Franconia Notch on Monday.(N.H. State Police)

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vermont woman killed in snowmobile crash
Troy, Vermont
Landmark covered bridge collapses from fire damage
On Saturday, 50 New Americans in the Champlain Valley got their first dose of the COVID-19...
Vt. Health Dept. vaccinating New American families
Police make arrest in violent Essex Junction home burglary
Police make arrest in violent Essex Junction home burglary
Paul Christiance
Police investigating St. Albans man for sexual harassment

Latest News

Troy
Troy residents react to the loss of iconic covered bridge
Burlington
Downsizing Super Bowl Sunday celebrations
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
The Upper Valley Aquatic Center is putting some of its workouts online.
Upper Valley Aquatic Center offers free streaming workouts
Mobile Sports Betting
New York looks at mobile sports betting to pay off debt