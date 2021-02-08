3 cruisers among 21 vehicles in Franconia Notch crashes
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) - Several crashes involving a total of 21 vehicles, including three police cruisers, led to the temporary closure of an ice- and snow-covered Franconia Notch Parkway in Lincoln.
Two state police cruisers and one liquor commission Division of Enforcement cruiser were struck while parked at the scene Monday morning.
One trooper was seated in one of the patrol cars and suffered minor injuries.
The southbound lane was shut down for two hours while authorities cleared the scene.
