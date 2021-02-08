Advertisement

Bills target New Hampshire vaccine registry, rules

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The state would be prohibited from mandating vaccines and its vaccine registry would switch from an opt-out to an opt-in system under two bills before a House committee.

The House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee held public hearings on two bills sponsored by Republican Rep. Tim Lang of Sanbornton.

While several speakers brought up the COVID-19 vaccine, he said neither was inspired specifically by the coronavirus pandemic.

Multiple physicians spoke against the bill and the state health officials said vaccine requirements protect the compromised.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vermont woman killed in snowmobile crash
Troy, Vermont
Landmark covered bridge collapses from fire damage
On Saturday, 50 New Americans in the Champlain Valley got their first dose of the COVID-19...
Vt. Health Dept. vaccinating New American families
Police make arrest in violent Essex Junction home burglary
Police make arrest in violent Essex Junction home burglary
Paul Christiance
Police investigating St. Albans man for sexual harassment

Latest News

Troy
Troy residents react to the loss of iconic covered bridge
Burlington
Downsizing Super Bowl Sunday celebrations
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
The Upper Valley Aquatic Center is putting some of its workouts online.
Upper Valley Aquatic Center offers free streaming workouts
Mobile Sports Betting
New York looks at mobile sports betting to pay off debt