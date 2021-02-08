Advertisement

Campaign urges New Hampshire residents to shop local

Campaign urges New Hampshire residents to shop local
Campaign urges New Hampshire residents to shop local(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire is urging residents to go the extra mile while staying close to home this winter.

A new marketing campaign deigned to boost businesses during the coronavirus pandemic emphasizes the importance of shopping, dining and staying local.

The “Support Local: Go the Extra Mile” campaign includes a website -- SupportLocal603.com - with business listings and other resources, along with advertisements on billboards, television spots and social media.

The campaign includes actress Sarah Silverman describing growing up in New Hampshire and some of the Manchester businesses she enjoys.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Vermont woman killed in snowmobile crash
Troy, Vermont
Landmark covered bridge collapses from fire damage
On Saturday, 50 New Americans in the Champlain Valley got their first dose of the COVID-19...
Vt. Health Dept. vaccinating New American families
Police make arrest in violent Essex Junction home burglary
Police make arrest in violent Essex Junction home burglary
Paul Christiance
Police investigating St. Albans man for sexual harassment

Latest News

Troy
Troy residents react to the loss of iconic covered bridge
Burlington
Downsizing Super Bowl Sunday celebrations
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
The Upper Valley Aquatic Center is putting some of its workouts online.
Upper Valley Aquatic Center offers free streaming workouts
Mobile Sports Betting
New York looks at mobile sports betting to pay off debt