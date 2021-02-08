Closed since November, NYC middle schools to reopen soon

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City’s public middle school buildings will open this month after being closed since COVID-19 cases began to surge in November.

City officials said Monday that the 62,000 students in grades 6 through 8 whose families have chosen in-person learning will be back in their classrooms on Feb. 25.

Families in New York City’s massive public school system were given the choice of all-remote learning or a hybrid system with students in their classrooms part time when the school year started in September.

But rising coronavirus cases prompted Mayor Bill de Blasio to close all school buildings on Nov. 19.

