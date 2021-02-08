Cuomo says indoor restaurant dining in NYC can start Friday

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that indoor restaurant dining can reopen in New York City at 25% capacity on Friday, two days before the Valentine’s Day opening he had announced earlier.

Cuomo said restaurateurs had asked for the ban on indoor dining to be lifted in advance of Valentine’s Day in order to give them a chance to prepare for the day when romantic dinners are traditional.

He said he would agree to that “reasonable request.”

Indoor restaurant service in New York City has been prohibited since Dec. 14 when coronavirus cases started surging.

