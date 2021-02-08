Executive orders overturned; Democrats concerned governor acting unilaterally

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are mulling over changes to Act 250 and a new agency of state government after pushing back on two executive orders from Gov. Phil Scott last week.

It all goes back to whether the governor should be able to reformat government, and if so, to what extent without consulting lawmakers.

The governor issued two executive orders so far this session which he says are aimed at streamlining government. One would consolidate who can issue Act 250 development decisions and the other would consolidate law enforcement and fire department entities under a new Agency of Public Safety.

Democrats are concerned the governor is acting unilaterally instead of going to them first and working through the legislative process. So much so, that last week the House voted to reject the governor’s Agency of Public Safety executive order and the Senate threw out Scott’s Act 250 order.

The Legislature says only one chamber has to reject an executive order but the governor’s legal team argues both chambers must reject it.

Dave Gram, a longtime political journalist and a current columnist for our media partner Seven Days, says there are now questions about what kind of precedent lawmakers pushing back on the governor sets.

“In the future, you can imagine a situation where you have the governor and one house of the Legislature of the same party as the governor. You can now have a split in the Legislature and the Legislature would basically cave to the governor at that point,” Gram said.

Under state law, the governor does have the authority to reorganize the executive branch through executive order. But Democrats say reorganizing government to the extent that Scott wants to do is more impactful than other previous executive orders.

Democrats stress they aren’t saying no to Scott’s orders but instead want to reorganize government through the legislative process with more testimony.

Now, the ball is now in the Legislature’s court. The governor’s office says the Legislature has 90 days to act on the executive orders or the order will stand, either throwing them out or by taking the executive orders up as legislation.

The governor’s legal team tells me that they will consider their options at the end of the 90 days if the Legislature does now take action.

