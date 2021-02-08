House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

(CNN) - House Democrats are introducing a $3,000-per child benefit for families as a part of the proposed stimulus package.

Leaders are expected to unveil the Child Tax Credit Bill Monday to advance President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, according to a House Ways and Means Committee spokesperson.

The legislation would provide $3,600 per child younger than the age of 6 and $3,000 per child ages 6 through 17.

If this particular legislation is passed by Congress, the payments would begin in July for one year.

As Chairman @RepRichardNeal said, this money is going to be the difference in a roof over someone's head or food on their table.



Families are hurting, and Ways & Means Democrats are working hard to get them the relief they need as fast as possible.https://t.co/0tgZbFLoVA — Ways & Means Committee (@WaysMeansCmte) February 7, 2021

