Local artists sculpt Sen. Bernie Sanders snowman in Winooski

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:32 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - As Sen. Bernie Sanders and his mittens are popping up everywhere, they showed up in the form of snow on Sunday in downtown Winooski.

The sculpture is one of nine local artists scattered around the Onion City. Some sculptures stand in parks, while others are just in people’s front yards. It’s all part of the Winooski Parks and Recreation Department’s Winter Art Walk, encouraging residents to take a stroll in the snow.

“We were not planning on stopping in the park, and then we saw the Bernie snow sculpture, and then we decided to come check it out! Definitely got us outside, and we definitely wouldn’t be here unless we would have seen it,” said Michael Harrity of Burlington.

The parks and recreation department says that as long as it doesn’t rain, the sculptures should stay intact for a while, so everyone has a chance to enjoy the art.

