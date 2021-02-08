Advertisement

MiVT: East Coast Printers

By Elissa Borden
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Screen-printed products that are simply to dye for-- this is East Coast Printers, located in the heart of Essex Junction.

“As I like to say, our job is to make you look good,” said Dennis Bruso, who bought the shop in 1992 looking to get out of middle management.

“I knew nothing about screen-printing. Absolutely nothing. And when I came in as owner, I told the people that work for me that I work for you for a while until I know what I’m doing,” he said.

After two years, Bruso got the lay of the land. And 29 years later, they’ve really got it figured out. From screen-printing to embroidery, and even dye, any wearable product you need made they can probably do here.

“We go after something that’s got a little more challenge to it, if you will. Anybody can put a logo on the front of a kid’s T-shirt and put a number on the back. That’s easy,” Bruso said.

Though they’re a popular pick with local companies and organizations, they’ve also hit Hollywood, producing the shirts for a handful of Batman and Christopher Nolan movies, including “Inception.”

They also do some work for ski resorts out west and one beloved soft drink company.

“It’s the longest continually supplied soft drink in the country, in the world, if you will. And it was number one in the U.S. until 1924 when Coca Cola overcame it in total sales,” explained Bruso.

East Coast Printers is the sole licensed manufacturer of Moxie products, and they have the stockroom to prove it.

“We do caps, we do many, many different shirts, aprons, it’s something that we’ve done. We have a passion about it,” explained Bruso, a Moxie enthusiast. “We sell probably 1,000 pieces a week in the summer. Everything goes out wholesale.”

But whether it be masks, T-shirts, or hats, they can do it all under one roof right in Essex Junction, Vermont.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont woman killed in snowmobile crash
Troy, Vermont
Landmark covered bridge collapses from fire damage
On Saturday, 50 New Americans in the Champlain Valley got their first dose of the COVID-19...
Vt. Health Dept. vaccinating New American families
Police make arrest in violent Essex Junction home burglary
Police make arrest in violent Essex Junction home burglary
Paul Christiance
Police investigating St. Albans man for sexual harassment

Latest News

MIVT
MiVT: East Coast Printers
Most Vermonters have enjoyed the taste of maple, whether it be with syrup, a maple creemee or...
MiVT: Sacré
earringsa
MiVT: Soul Simone
Aisha McLaren loves earrings, and Nina Simone.
MiVT: Soul Simone