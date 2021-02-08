MiVT: East Coast Printers

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Screen-printed products that are simply to dye for-- this is East Coast Printers, located in the heart of Essex Junction.

“As I like to say, our job is to make you look good,” said Dennis Bruso, who bought the shop in 1992 looking to get out of middle management.

“I knew nothing about screen-printing. Absolutely nothing. And when I came in as owner, I told the people that work for me that I work for you for a while until I know what I’m doing,” he said.

After two years, Bruso got the lay of the land. And 29 years later, they’ve really got it figured out. From screen-printing to embroidery, and even dye, any wearable product you need made they can probably do here.

“We go after something that’s got a little more challenge to it, if you will. Anybody can put a logo on the front of a kid’s T-shirt and put a number on the back. That’s easy,” Bruso said.

Though they’re a popular pick with local companies and organizations, they’ve also hit Hollywood, producing the shirts for a handful of Batman and Christopher Nolan movies, including “Inception.”

They also do some work for ski resorts out west and one beloved soft drink company.

“It’s the longest continually supplied soft drink in the country, in the world, if you will. And it was number one in the U.S. until 1924 when Coca Cola overcame it in total sales,” explained Bruso.

East Coast Printers is the sole licensed manufacturer of Moxie products, and they have the stockroom to prove it.

“We do caps, we do many, many different shirts, aprons, it’s something that we’ve done. We have a passion about it,” explained Bruso, a Moxie enthusiast. “We sell probably 1,000 pieces a week in the summer. Everything goes out wholesale.”

But whether it be masks, T-shirts, or hats, they can do it all under one roof right in Essex Junction, Vermont.

