Montgomery schools locked down

Sylvester's Market in Montgomery
Sylvester's Market in Montgomery(Dave St. Pierre)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Vt. (WCAX) - Schools in Montgomery went into lockdown on Monday.

Vermont State Police were called to Sylvester’s Market on Main Street after a man was found with a gunshot wound.

They determined the man suffered a mental health crisis and shot himself. He was flown to the hospital for treatment.

The school lockdown was lifted after police figured out what happened.

