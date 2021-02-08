Montgomery schools locked down

MONTGOMERY, Vt. (WCAX) - Schools in Montgomery went into lockdown on Monday.

Vermont State Police were called to Sylvester’s Market on Main Street after a man was found with a gunshot wound.

They determined the man suffered a mental health crisis and shot himself. He was flown to the hospital for treatment.

The school lockdown was lifted after police figured out what happened.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.