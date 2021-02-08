New effort to make Vermont more inclusive, encourage political participation

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers and racial justice advocates are rolling out a plan to encourage more women and Vermonters of color to seek higher office. Our Calvin Cutler examines how many face hurdles entering public office and a new effort that looks to fix that.

Lisa Ryan was elected to the Rutland Board of Aldermen in 2017.

After suggesting city employees receive implicit bias training after an alderman shared a racist meme online, she says she was met with harassment.

Now, she’s choosing not to seek re-election next month.

“We’re expected to step up. We’re expected to say and do and walk the talk. We’re expected to do it all but we need help,” Ryan said.

Advocates say Ryan’s experience is just the tip of the iceberg for Vermonters of color seeking higher office.

Racial justice advocates are now starting a new program to encourage more women and Vermonters of color to seek leadership positions.

The newly formed Bright Leadership Institute will equip candidates with financial support, information and resources to get their campaigns off the ground.

It will also provide resources for professional development, campaign fundraising and building a team.

“Beyond the ballot box, beyond swearing in-- it’s a whole person approach beyond you swearing in and taking a whole person approach because that’s what it’s going to take to be successful and govern effectively,” said Kiah Morris of Rights and Democracy Vermont.

This announcement comes on top of a slate of recommendations from the state’s Racial Equity Task Force which seeks to lay the groundwork for a more inclusive Vermont.

Topline recommendations include declaring racism a public health emergency, banning symbols associated with hate and giving more Vermonters tools to seek higher office.

“More accessible to all members of communities and also designed to protect people from all communities that fall into legal gray areas,” said Xusana Davis, Vermont’s executive director of racial equity.

And Davis is also looking to expand her office which works to increase diversity in Vermont.

Though Davis and other advocates say these changes are needed, they say creating political change at the state and local level starts with all of us having a focused intention of creating change and bringing more voices into communities.

