Police investigating St. Albans man for sexual harassment

Paul Christiance, 64, of St. Albans
Paul Christiance, 64, of St. Albans(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The St. Albans Police Department is investigating Paul Christiance, 64, for sexual harassment, and he may have more victims.

Christiance was most recently reported for harassing a woman in St. Albans late last month, but police suspect he’s been inappropriately touching victims as far back as 2014.

Christiance is charged with Prohibited Acts.

If you or someone you know has endured similar experiences with this man, contact St. Albans police.

