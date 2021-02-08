Police investigating St. Albans man for sexual harassment

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The St. Albans Police Department is investigating Paul Christiance, 64, for sexual harassment, and he may have more victims.

Christiance was most recently reported for harassing a woman in St. Albans late last month, but police suspect he’s been inappropriately touching victims as far back as 2014.

Christiance is charged with Prohibited Acts.

If you or someone you know has endured similar experiences with this man, contact St. Albans police.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.