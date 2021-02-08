Advertisement

Police make arrest in violent Essex Junction home burglary

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - A man will be in court Monday after police say he injured people inside a home.

It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday at a home on Park Street in Essex Junction.

Police say Samuel Miller, 26, was trying to steal from the home and there were four people home at the time.

He’s accused of assaulting two of the people and a dog was also injured.

No one needed medical attention.

Officers say Miller took off in his car but was caught right away.

He’s originally from Mississippi and has a warrant from there for aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont woman killed in snowmobile crash
Troy, Vermont
Landmark covered bridge collapses from fire damage
On Saturday, 50 New Americans in the Champlain Valley got their first dose of the COVID-19...
Vt. Health Dept. vaccinating New American families
Paul Christiance
Police investigating St. Albans man for sexual harassment

Latest News

Troy
Troy residents react to the loss of iconic covered bridge
Burlington
Downsizing Super Bowl Sunday celebrations
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
The Upper Valley Aquatic Center is putting some of its workouts online.
Upper Valley Aquatic Center offers free streaming workouts
Mobile Sports Betting
New York looks at mobile sports betting to pay off debt