Police make arrest in violent Essex Junction home burglary

ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - A man will be in court Monday after police say he injured people inside a home.

It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday at a home on Park Street in Essex Junction.

Police say Samuel Miller, 26, was trying to steal from the home and there were four people home at the time.

He’s accused of assaulting two of the people and a dog was also injured.

No one needed medical attention.

Officers say Miller took off in his car but was caught right away.

He’s originally from Mississippi and has a warrant from there for aggravated assault.

