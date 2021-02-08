Rosa elevated to permanent New York education commissioner

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Interim New York Education Commissioner Betty Rosa has been given the job permanently.

The policymaking Board of Regents unanimously approved the appointment on Monday.

Rosa has been interim commissioner since August 2020.

The Education Department has been without a permanent chief since MaryEllen Elia stepped down in August 2019.

Rosa is the first Latina woman to serve in the position and has worked in education for more than 30 years.

The commissioner oversees more than 700 school districts with 2.6 million students, as well as the state’s libraries, museums and licensed professions.

