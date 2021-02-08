Advertisement

Sheriff’s deputy facing charge in crash on snowy road

.
.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say a deputy sheriff in Bennington County is facing a charge of driving too fast for the snowy road conditions when his patrol car went across the center line and hit another vehicle.

The crash happened Friday around 10 p.m. on Vermont Route 30 in Rupert. No one was injured.

Police say both vehicles had significant damage.

State Police say an investigation determined that Deputy Sheriff Eaden Ryan, 23, was operating at an unreasonable and imprudent speed for the conditions and hazards, which directly contributed to the crash.

A phone message was left for Ryan.

