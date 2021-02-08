SUNY chancellor says students, staff must be tested for COVID

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Students and staff on SUNY campuses need to get weekly COVID-19 testing... or else.

The school system started regularly testing campuses last September.

On the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, the positivity rate is 0.49% and remains well below the county average of 4.2%.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras says COVID testing is not an option for students and staff, it is required, and there will be consequences for those who do not take the tests.

“For students, you get your cards turned off on some campuses. You can’t key in or out of your building, that’s a good motivator for getting tested. Or you can’t show up to class, that’s a good motivator to get tested. For faculty, our labor partners all signed agreements with us where we can provide mandatory testing and require mandatory testing of all our faculty and staff. Therefore, if you don’t comply with that, there are disciplinary measures that come with that,” Malatras said.

Teachers are eligible to be vaccinated in New York but the chancellor says even with two doses of vaccine, all staff and students must be tested weekly.

We’re told most students want to get tested.

