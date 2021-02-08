Superintendent against school resource officer bill in light of 2018 shooting plot

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont superintendent says she’s against a bill looking to get rid of school resource officers.

Brooke Olsen-Farrell is the superintendent of the Slate Valley Unified School District.

She says a bill recently introduced in the Senate Education Committee would stop schools from using school resource officers or SROs.

Olsen-Farrell says while national data has clearly shown there’s a problem with SROs treating students of color unfairly, she says the officers they hire have clear roles that steer away from disciplinary.

And she highlights lingering concerns over the Jack Sawyer incident back in 2018 at Fair Haven High School.

“Several years ago our community was impacted by a potential threat that resulted in a level of stress and anxiety that is still being felt today. The safety of our students, faculty and staff will always be our top priority,” said Olsen-Farrell in a Facebook post.

Click here for a link to Bill S.63.

