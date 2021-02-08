Troy community mourns loss of historic bridge

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Troy, Vermont community is mourning the loss of the 111-year-old River Road Covered Bridge, which caught on fire and collapsed on Saturday.

Residents are in disbelief that the century-old structure is gone.

“My friend texted me and she said ‘The bridge burned down’ and I said ‘No way,” said Maeve Bathalon.

Bathalon lives just up the road from where the Troy Bridge stood until Saturday morning. That’s when it collapsed after a snowmobile trying to cross it broke down and caught on fire. The driver tried to put out the flames with snow, but they grew out of control, eventually scorching the bridge’s wooden frame. The fire damage de-stabilized the structure and sent the town treasure into the Missisquoi River.

Bathalon says the bridge was a part of her daily routine.

“I used to go for a walk and I’d walk across the bridge,” she said. “Going on my commutes to work and everything, I’d go across that bridge.”

Other community members have similar memories.

“Lots of good brown fishing in this river. You want to teach your kids how to go fishing? You come down to the Missisquoi River and a lot of people taught their kids how to fish here and still will,” said Donald Poutre Jr.

The Troy Bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974. Residents say that recognition made their small town feel big.

“It was kind of the only thing that the town really has to offer besides the backroads. There’s not a lot here but a lot of people know the bridge,” said Aaron Lemieux.

“We love our American history and this bridge is— I’m sure the community will get together and have no problems putting it back up,” said Poutre Jr.

The community is hoping to build a replacement bridge as soon as possible. Until authorities can move the structure, the landmark will lay in the Missisquoi River.

