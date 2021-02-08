Advertisement

Upper Valley Aquatic Center offers free streaming workouts

By Scott Fleishman
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - How are those fitness new year’s resolutions coming along?

If you haven’t kept up on them, don’t worry. The Upper Valley Aquatic Center in White River Junction is helping folks who want to get in shape safely.

They’re putting some of their workouts online.

“Our personal training team here at UVAC has really taken the challenge of creating what they do best so that people can join us live for workouts because often what we find is you need that connection. And so if you’re training from home, getting with our trainers during that general, it’s a typical time every week. So you can plan on it and getting your fitness in that way has been a really great way to network for us,” said Erin Buck, the fitness director at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center.

Watch the video above to see our Scott Fleishman’s full interview with Buck on the online training.

Those workout videos are posted on the aquatic center’s Facebook page and on YouTube.

And that’s not the only fitness fun the Upper Valley Aquatic Center is offering. All this month, members have a chance to challenge themselves and compete for prizes, all they have to do is hit bingo.

“With the bingo application, it allows people to go at a healthy pace. I’d like to emphasize that, because often with new year’s resolutions, as we were talking about before, we just all jump in and do crazy things and really that’s not fitness. It’s about creating a, you know, a healthy commitment. And so the bingo challenge is a way to emphasize a general workout each and every day,” Buck explained.

The bingo card can be found at the front desk at the aquatic center. Click here for more information.

