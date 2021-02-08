Advertisement

Vermont foundation offers help for young readers

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Grants are now open for schools to apply to bring books to low-income students.

The “Year of the Book” grants will go to five elementary schools in Vermont and five in New Hampshire.

The Children’s Literacy Foundation gives the $25,000 grants annually. They allow school libraries to buy new books and also give 10 books to each child for their own homes.

The foundation says it’s especially important to reach these young readers during the pandemic.

“Even more so than the typical year as low-income kids are at higher risk of falling behind, especially with limited access to spaces where there are enriching learning materials and resources many particularly rural kids may lack the resources they need to learn and to continue the literacy skills, so it’s essential right now to ensure that children still have access to engaging literacy programming as well as new books in all the spaces where they’re spending time,” said Erika Nichols-Frazer of the Children’s Literacy Foundation.

The “Year of the Book” grant applications are due on March 10.

Click here for more information about CLiF and to apply.

