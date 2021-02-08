Advertisement

Vermonters celebrate Super Bowl at home

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the midst of a pandemic that has changed so much of daily life, many Vermonters found themselves at home on football’s sacred Sunday, chowing down on the classic Super Bowl menu.

“It’s still Super Bowl Sunday even if it’s not quite as big as it normally is,” said George Bergin, co-owner of Beverage Warehouse in Winooski. Bergin says people lined up Sunday afternoon to stock up on alcohol before kick-off. But he says the crowd was smaller and more selective compared to past years, and he was glad to see it because that probably means fewer large gatherings.

“Not filling the shopping cart with a lot of inexpensive stuff for a big party, but something a little bit more expensive, a little bit more locally made, and something they can just enjoy at home,” said Bergin.

Instead of hosting at home or heading to the bar, many shopping on Sunday stuck with the people in their pod. “Usually we have a ton of raucous people over and stuff, but you know, you can’t do that, so we make do with what we can do. So we’re going to make a bunch of food with just the guys and have a good time, nonetheless,” said Joseph Cianciola of Burlington.

“Be smart about it, do everything you can, and those people who are most at risk -- keep those people safe this year. It’s just literally the three of us,” said Brandon Sereni of Colchester.

At Wings Over Burlington in South Burlington, many customers picking up the Super Bowl snack said they were also watching the game with a small, trusted group. “The wings are a must, that is an absolute must-have for any super bowl party,” said Nicholas Martin of Burlington.

Employees at the wing joint said that just like the athletes, they anxiously await this day each year. “It’s our busiest day of the year, so it’s a lot to look forward to. It’s a lot of business, so we’ve got everybody working hard back there and they’re doing a great job,” said Troy Smith, the assistant general manager at Wings Over Burlington.

While the New England Patriots weren’t on the gridiron, some say they still tuned in for their favorite quarterback. “My favorite team isn’t playing this year, so... but still, go Tom Brady! I’ll follow Tom anywhere,” said Lori Ledak of Williston.

